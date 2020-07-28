Opinion

ANC, don't take voters for granted

PREMIUM
Ismail Lagardien Columnist 28 July 2020

SA has lost one of the very few members who deserved our trust.

With the death of the last of the Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni, last week, the pool of ANC-members (at least in my view) who can be trusted has shrunk to fewer than about 20 people...

