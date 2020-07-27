Hear those deprived of chance to return to work

The government is floundering and needs to find its way fast. SA is rapidly sliding into chaos and the constant flip-flopping on the lockdown regulations has made it the object of much derision.



The shameful use by the police of water cannon on a band of peaceful protesters in Cape Town, who posed absolutely no threat, has added fuel to the embers of discontent spreading throughout the country...

