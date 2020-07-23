Black first-time entrants canwrite a book on silent suffering

Unless you have a heart of stone, you too would have been deeply moved by Makhaya Ntini’s story of how he used to run between the hotel and the cricket stadium to avoid the racial humiliation and isolation of sitting alone on the team bus.



Until now everyone thought this routine had simply been part of his fitness regime...

