Black first-time entrants canwrite a book on silent suffering
Unless you have a heart of stone, you too would have been deeply moved by Makhaya Ntini’s story of how he used to run between the hotel and the cricket stadium to avoid the racial humiliation and isolation of sitting alone on the team bus.
Until now everyone thought this routine had simply been part of his fitness regime...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.