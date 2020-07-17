Don’t worry, taxpayers, you’re not funding another flight risk

PREMIUM

Just two weeks ago, the Treasury was adamant: there would be no more bailouts for SAA.



On Thursday, however, it seemed that things had changed somewhat, as officials in the department of public enterprises (DPE) joyfully confirmed that another R10bn would be shovelled down the roaring, whooshing airline toilet that is SA’s national carrier. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.