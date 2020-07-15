This is why Angie Motshekga will absolutely not scrap the school year

These are words employed by a crafty wordsmith to drive home a point that seeks to turn public sentiment against a hard-working minister committed to finding effective and all-encompassing solutions to not only salvage the academic year (which is not a crime, by the way) but to also keep access open for the poorest of the poor in far-flung communities of the republic who need an open classroom if they are to take aim at a possible future free of ignorance and poverty.

We are not convinced of the argument to roll up and close the school year. We are neither certain that this would be a desirable and responsible option for the many marginalised children, who rely on our schools. We will never tire from explaining that our approach to school reopening is a result of a carefully considered process listening to many different views from our stakeholders and respectfully paying attention to the fears and anxieties of parents and pupils themselves.

We have also listened to science and medical experts who pay careful attention to the evolution of Covid-19 and its implications for education policy and practice. At the same time an impression must not be created that we are trying to save the academic year at the expense of lives. The SA government is allowing various sectors to gradually resume activities to maintain the balance between saving lives and livelihood. Needless to say, the provision of basic education is part of livelihood.