SABC has steep climb to regain former glory

PREMIUM

When reports appeared last week of the ANC’s attempt to strong-arm the SABC hierarchy from retrenching staff, I struggled to recall the last time I had watched or listened to any of its output.



The SABC is no longer the centre of the universe that it used to be. If it disappeared, I probably would not have noticed. Which is a pity...

