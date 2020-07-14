Citizens brought stricter new measures on themselves

“Hospitals are at nearly at full capacity. We may be tired of lockdown but this virus does not tire!” These are the words on an advertisement of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality published in The Herald and elsewhere on Monday. While some may feel this is scaremongering by the city, those sobering words should make us afraid.



Last week, we published a story explaining that both private and public hospitals in the Bay were running of beds...

