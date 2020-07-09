Chippa need lasting coaching marriages
Chippa United’s history of flirtatious affairs rather than long-term marriages with coaches is showing no sign of changing.
Though most clubs aim for continuity in the pursuit of long-term progression, Chippa have gone the other way, demanding instant success...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.