Eviction debacle shows Cape Town’s lack of empathy towards poor

PREMIUM

Cape Town, we have a problem. Yes, all of SA’s cities have large numbers of people living in informal settlements, and of them Cape Town is not the worst. About 19% of Cape Town’s 1.8-million households live in shacks, not quite as bad as Johannesburg, where the proportion is 21.7%.



All cities are also subject to continuous and ongoing land invasions to the extent that each one has “an anti-land invasion unit” to act swiftly against unlawful occupiers and remove their structures...

