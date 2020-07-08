Embarrass the ANC? Come off it!

PREMIUM

Even by the soul-sapping standards of the Sunday press it was a startling headline: the ANC, City Press reported, doesn’t want the SABC to fire anyone because it fears that a wave of retrenchments will “embarrass” the governing party.



Of course, there were plenty of other macabre details in the piece. For example, there seems to be confusion about whether a meeting between the ANC and SABC suits was arranged by the party or its puppet, with both insisting it was the other lot who called the meeting...

