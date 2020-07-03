Mammila has work cut out at Chippa
A familiar face is striding the corridors of Chippa’s United offices after the news that Mogan Mammila returned to the club on Wednesday.
Back in the Bay and meaning business, Mammila has already rolled up his sleeves and got stuck into his new role as general manager of football and compliance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.