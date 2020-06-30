What works in Europe may not work in SA
It sounds terribly sentimental, like a line from a terribly sentimental song, but the children really are our future.
While there has been a veritable and growing crisis in youth unemployment for the better part of the past decade — which is a story on its own — we cannot gamble with the lives of current pupils by sending them back to school during this cornavirus pandemic without care or consideration, and by using cut-and-paste economics logic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.