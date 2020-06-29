Hospitals’ situation a disaster in the making

Pregnant women sleeping on thin blankets on the cold, hard floor of Dora Nginza Hospital; surgeons, doctors and other medical staff picking up brooms and mops in desperation to help clean the hospitals or stepping in during their off-time to help the overwhelmed nursing staff — this is the reality at the state facilities in Port Elizabeth.



At Livingstone, the situation is equally dire, according to a doctor at the Korsten facility, who said the Covid-19 crisis had exposed Bhisho’s long-time chronic neglect of state hospitals...

