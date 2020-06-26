Chippa need to establish trust
Chippa United parted ways with another coach this week when the club decided not to renew Rulani Mokwena’s interim contract.
Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys on loan from Orlando Pirates in March and was in charge for just one match before the national lockdown forced the suspension of all sport...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.