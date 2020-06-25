ANALYSIS | Mboweni delivers a brutal budget: Minister warns SA needs deep spending cuts or risk ‘bankruptcy’

If anyone had expected that finance minister Tito Mboweni might try to gild the fiscal lily a little when he presented his emergency budget on Wednesday, that was not what happened – at least not when it came to the numbers for the current, Covid-hit year.

And he sounded a blunt and brutal warning of the perils of the debt crisis SA would probably face within the next three years – unless the government makes deep cuts to its spending. If the government did not address this, it was on a path to bankruptcy, Mboweni warned, one that could eventually see the gains of the democratic era lost.

And the nub of Wednesday’s budget is that he has gained cabinet approval, he said, for an “active scenario” in which instead of allowing the debt to balloon to sovereign debt crisis levels, the government will stabilise its debt level – by slashing R250bn from its spending over the next two years and implementing fresh tax hikes two years hence, once the economy starts to recover.

Whether markets will believe that is a question. What’s not in question though is the tough fiscal path to which the government is now committed, details of which are promised in October’s medium-term budget.

With February’s budget having had to be all but binned given the damage the Covid crisis has done to the economy, Mboweni pencilled in a 7.2% economic contraction for this year – which is more optimistic than many private sector forecasts. But his expectations for the next three years are bleak – he sees the economic recovery yielding no more than 2.9% growth next year, followed by 1.5% in each of the following two years.

And his expectations of government revenue for this year are even more bleak – he has pencilled in a R302bn shortfall compared with February’s budget target. And that, together with extra money allocated to healthcare and other parts of the Covid relief package, brings the consolidated budget deficit for the current, 2020/21 fiscal year to 15.7% – worse than many economists had expected.

The market had already been softened up a bit for a dire deficit by Mboweni’s leaked presentation to Nedlac on Friday, which indicated a 14% main budget deficit – more than double February’s 6.8%. But in his speech on Wednesday he chose to highlight the broader consolidated deficit (which includes the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s R40bn in Covid relief).