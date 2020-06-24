ANC cadres, NDZ’s shocking heresy about your jobs is just silly
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on a roll. Like a prophet tasked with an urgent revelation, she seems to be everywhere, speaking and speaking and speaking, softly but with the supreme confidence that comes from being untouched by worldly concerns, preaching her vision of ecstatic, all-embracing absurdity.
On the weekend, for example, she gave us the Parable of the Gangster Who Was Actually Sort Of A Nation Builder. The economic damage being done by the state’s ban on tobacco, Dlamini-Zuma revealed through mystical, Byzantine court papers, was partially being alleviated by the economic contribution of the illegal cigarette trade...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.