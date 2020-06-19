No-one immune to scourge of Covid-19

“For many of us, what was once a distant disease is now coming much closer,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday night, addressing the country.

“More and more of us now know someone who is infected, whether at work or school or in our church, mosque, temple or synagogue.

“It may be one of our friends or a member of our family.”

And, indeed, Covid-19 is coming closer with each passing day and soon every one of us will personally know someone infected with the disease, utterly debilitating in some cases, or, possibly, be infected ourselves.

From being an outbreak initially only affecting people in faraway China in its early days to morphing into a full-blown pandemic that has landed in our backyard — nobody now is immune to Covid-19 and its devastating effects.

This is something the family and friends of Merle Jacobs know too well.