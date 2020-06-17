Building blocks laid in 1976 must shape our future
We learnt invaluable lessons from the generation of 1976 and took on the responsibility to continue the fight for a united, free, compulsory and dynamic education system for all.
This struggle continues, judging by the protracted interactions between learners and teachers with education authorities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.