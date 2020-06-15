The real pandemic in South Africa

PREMIUM

Nothing that our government has done so far to halt the brutal murders of women in SA has worked. Last week it was the name of Tshegofatso Pule and other women who had been brutalised and murdered that was on the lips of politicians and on the front pages of newspapers. Last September it was University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.



All of them were killed in cold blood by men in what has become a depressingly commonplace crime in our country. We are a country that kills women. We are a country where one half lives in fear not just of discrimination or attack, but of death at the hands of their partner, their neighbour, their lover or a random male stranger angry at rejection of his advances...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.