Lives endangered by stadium security slip-up

A 73-year-old man from Graaff-Reinet is missing. His family presumes he is either roaming the streets of Port Elizabeth or they fear the worst — that he may be dead.

But this is no ordinary missing persons case. John Doch is infected with Covid-19 and he was driven to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium by ambulance a week ago.

Less than 24 hours later, he managed to walk out of the stadium — past two sets of security.

He has not been seen since.

Doch’s family is desperate to find him. They are livid, and understandably so.

They have blamed the security at the stadium, accusing them of negligence.

Granted, the facility is not a prison and those who are being quarantined at the stadium are adults who should be able to make responsible decisions for themselves.