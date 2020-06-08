Urgent need to save small businesses

The government estimates that SA’s unemployment rate will rise to 50% due to the nationwide lockdown.

Some economists believe it will be worse. We will have a clearer picture in the months ahead as the economy eases back into work.

The larger companies will probably survive, though some may have to retrench staff to get the wheels going again.

But the smaller firms are the ones struggling to keep the lights on.

Some have made the difficult decision to turn the lights off for good because they simply cannot sustain their businesses.

The economic effects of the lockdown on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses emerged last week as popular restaurants announced their decision to close shop.

The once-bustling Stanley Street, in Richmond Hill, has not been spared, with at least five restaurants in the precinct announcing they were closing down.