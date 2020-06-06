Those we remember never die
The old rabbi lay dying. Surrounding the bed, his disciples gathered, praying and weeping at the loss of their beloved teacher.
In the soft light the rabbi opened his eyes and saw the circle of gloomy faces. “Why are you so sad?” he whispered between laboured breaths...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.