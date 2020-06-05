Beware the hockey stick effect in project planning

PREMIUM

Despite the sterling efforts of staff, the Mandela Bay Development Agency, for which I am the accounting officer, will not achieve some of its key capital expenditure targets for the 2019/2020 period.



After an improved year-on-year performance in 2018/2019, despite unpredictable cash flows, the team was on track to improve on that performance too for 2019/2020...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.