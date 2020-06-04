New deal could be rugby’s life-saver
With professional rugby facing an uncertain financial future, a new £120m (R2.56bn) partnership between Guinness PRO14 and CVC Capital could prove to be a life-saver for cash-strapped clubs.
Amid the financial devastation caused by the onslaught of Covid-19, the lucrative deal will be welcomed by all clubs in the global five-nation tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.