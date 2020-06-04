New deal could be rugby’s life-saver

With professional rugby facing an uncertain financial future, a new £120m (R2.56bn) partnership between Guinness PRO14 and CVC Capital could prove to be a life-saver for cash-strapped clubs.



Amid the financial devastation caused by the onslaught of Covid-19, the lucrative deal will be welcomed by all clubs in the global five-nation tournament...

