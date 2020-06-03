Now we listen to our instincts rather than edicts of state
Vaccines, the doctor told me, are not something that should be rushed. When it came to Covid-19, he wasn’t counting on anything appearing this year.
“There’s that Will Smith movie about a vaccine,” he added with gloomy emphasis. “They get it wrong and things get very bad.”..
