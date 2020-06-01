Don't think the killing of black people in teh US has nothing to do with SA

Many readers of this column will stop reading when they realise what I am about to talk about today: the racial profiling of black people in the United States of America and their sickeningly frequent murders by members of the police services in that country. Don’t look away. Don’t look away now, because these things matter and will not be solved except by your voice and your action.



Please do not look away and tell me to write about the death and murder of people here in SA. I have written about Andries Tatane and, seven weeks ago already, about the brutal murder of Collins Khosa in Alexandra township. Stay with me because what happens in the USA has a huge significance for SA and the world. So don’t look away. Don’t stop reading...

