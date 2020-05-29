More thought needed on religious gatherings

The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week allowing places of worship to reopen their doors on June 1 has drawn a mixed reaction.

And understandably so.

After all, church gatherings were the epicentre of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape and Free State when the virus first started spreading around SA.

Throw into the mix the fact that Nelson Mandela Bay has also been identified as one of the Covid-19 hotspots around the country, and the decision for religious leaders in the Bay becomes that much more crucial.

But for SS Aulayam Hindu temple guru Kesu Padayachy, it is quite simple.

While welcoming the announcement, he will continue live-streaming services until he feels it is safe for the congregation to go back to the temple.

“We’re finding that the virus spreads when people congregate together. The danger when there is a group of people is high, regardless of the protection you take. We’re choosing the side of caution,” he said.