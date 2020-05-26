Pandemic exposes biases of ‘saviours of poor’
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many deaths, much illness and social collapse (I include the political economy in social).
It has, at the same time, produced many experts, and exposed some of the worst and most treasured, but deadly toxic, beliefs and values among the population...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.