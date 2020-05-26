Human spirit will conquer this awful plague

On Sunday, the New York Times published a strikingly powerful front page on the terrible consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The article did have not a single image. Instead, the Times ran the names of 1,000 people who had died since the outbreak of the virus in the US, telling the reader, in a few words, a bit about every person on the list.

Their names and ages, what they did and where they were from — all small obituary-style details that gave us some insight into the reach of Covid-19 in the US.

The names ran over to the inside pages but, even so, they represented just 1% of the 100,000 people who have already succumbed to the virus in that country.

“They were not simply names on a list. They were us,” the subheading on the unconventional article read.