Better feedback needed on Bay water crisis
The metro’s plans to install water restrictors in about 3,500 homes that use 50KL of water a day instead of the 15KL they are meant to is a good start in addressing the Bay’s rapidly dwindling water supply.
Hopefully this will start soon, combined with better communication and awareness campaigns related to the dire water situation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.