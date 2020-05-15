‘Piggyback’ clause unfair to local businesses

PREMIUM

There is this loophole in the finance regulations that guides government departments. In case of an emergency — an unforeseen disaster for instance — the clause allows for an organ of state to procure goods or services from a contractor that has an agreement with another government department, provided that the proper competitive tender system was followed. It then allows for a municipality, provincial or national government department to deviate from the supply chain processes.



It is perfectly legal, but open to abuse...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.