‘Piggyback’ clause unfair to local businesses
There is this loophole in the finance regulations that guides government departments. In case of an emergency — an unforeseen disaster for instance — the clause allows for an organ of state to procure goods or services from a contractor that has an agreement with another government department, provided that the proper competitive tender system was followed. It then allows for a municipality, provincial or national government department to deviate from the supply chain processes.
It is perfectly legal, but open to abuse...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.