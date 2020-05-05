Hysteria of ‘oppression’ is helping no-one

Like most South Africans I have been in lockdown since, well, I don’t know when any more.



Like most South Africans I am petrified, in part because of my own vulnerabilities and “underlying conditions”, in part because I dread, every waking hour, the day the Covid-19 virus reaches overcrowded informal settlements, and in part because our political economy is taking a battering, and society — all of us — are at our wits’ end...

