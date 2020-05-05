Opinion

Cyril must get a grip on his ministers

Barney Mthombothi Columnist 05 May 2020

The next time President Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to speak, don’t believe a word until Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his erstwhile rival for party leadership, has publicly vouched for it.

Without her approval his pronouncements apparently mean diddly-squat...

