We need to put Cuban doctors to good use

But, while expertise is always needed, the arrival of outside help has not gone down well with the South African Medical Association (Sama) saying it was premature. It also comes with a hefty price tag.

“Only when you have exhausted all your internal resources, then it could be prudent to get people from the outside in.

“You can bring in all the doctors, but if people don’t adhere to the rules it defies the whole purpose,” Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said on the SAfm Sunrise show with Stephen Grootes.

“We are not unhappy that there are doctors coming in; we just say that it is premature and that we must first look at our own resources and look at our own people.

“It is quite a lot of money and we could have probably spent that money a little bit better.”

And, perhaps, more thought should have gone into looking internally — are student doctors being used effectively, for instance?

Is there a place for retired doctors to play a role in educating not only these younger doctors, but also those in the communities around them, particularly in our townships where life has resumed with little to no observation of safety measures?

But, ultimately, can any step to reduce the spread of the virus ever be premature?

Surely no nation is in a position to turn away help at this time?

The Cubans are here now. Best we put them to good use.