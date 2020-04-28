Lockdown frightening for many small businesses
“We will all go down together. They are everything to this business.” These are the words of a Port Elizabeth catering company owner, who has ruled out retrenching her nine employees despite the struggle to survive amid the lockdown.
She is one of the many small business owners in Nelson Mandela Bay battling to stay afloat during the enforced shutdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shuttered economies across the world...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.