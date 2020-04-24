Thank you, Mkhize, for sending big hitter to Nelson Mandela Bay

Thank you, Zweli Mkhize! Finally, someone is doing something about the chaotic Covid-19 response in Nelson Mandela Bay. People here have been saying for weeks that the infection figures for the Eastern Cape, particularly the Bay, cannot be correct.

Some people who have pleaded to be tested have been ignored; others asking to be tested have allegedly been turned away at Livingstone Hospital.

Intervention by the national department is desperately needed.

Health workers are at the coalface of fighting the pandemic have been complaining for weeks that they do not have adequate protective gear.

On Wednesday, it emerged during a presentation to the health minister by Livingstone infectious diseases unit head Dr John Black that they were being forced to reuse the plastic gowns they were given.

They cannot rewash them because the washing machine is broken.

Finally, medical professionals who may have been hesitant to speak up about the issues they are facing in dealing with the coronavirus were given a voice.