Shame on City of Cape Town
A few days ago, a video was circulated on social media, showing the removal of people from illegally occupied land in the informal settlement of Makhaza in Cape Town.
There are few things that reduce me to tears, and the sound of an old woman wailing as her shack is demolished in the middle of a cold afternoon is right at the very top...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.