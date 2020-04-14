Don’t be complicit in theft of children’s future
“It is a great indictment of our society that dozens of schools have been burgled, trashed or burnt to the ground. When the lockdown is lifted and learning resumes, thousands of our children will have no school to return to, depriving them of the right to education.”
These words from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was highlighting the vandalism of public property in SA during the lockdown, bring home the callousness and selfishness of criminals who are robbing our children of brighter futures...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.