Don’t be complicit in theft of children’s future

PREMIUM

“It is a great indictment of our society that dozens of schools have been burgled, trashed or burnt to the ground. When the lockdown is lifted and learning resumes, thousands of our children will have no school to return to, depriving them of the right to education.”



These words from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was highlighting the vandalism of public property in SA during the lockdown, bring home the callousness and selfishness of criminals who are robbing our children of brighter futures...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.