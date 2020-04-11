Remembering Vuyisile Mini
,
April, Heroes Month, is significant in the SA calendar because it marks the apartheid execution of Solomon Mahlangu, assassination of Chris Hani and passing away of Oliver Reginald (OR) Tambo, great and courageous leaders of our struggle. It also marks Freedom Day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.