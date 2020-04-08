Testing time for emotional intelligence

Covid-19 and the current lockdown in SA are extreme situations which test our levels of emotional intelligence.

Being surrounded by people with emotional intelligence (EQ) implies we are listened to, our emotions are validated, we get support, ideas are shared, and a genuine support network is established.

We so desperately need this right now — but are we getting it?

Research proves that emotional intelligence is crucial for career and life success, and effective leadership, which makes it particularly relevant now.

However, objectively measured, how well are we doing — at home, at work, in the community and on social networks?

Almost everyone in the world, and in SA, is being put to the test to publicly demonstrate their levels of emotional intelligence.

We are asking leaders in politics, health, business and finance to show us what they are made of.

Some, like health minister Zweli Mkhize, are stepping up but we must not forget that this also applies to leadership at home.

It is therefore a golden opportunity to reflect on whether our behaviour reflects high levels of emotional intelligence and, if not, there is a chance to use the situation and resolve to change our behaviour.