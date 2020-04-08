Ndabeni-Abrahams is a huge, embarrassing misfit in cabinet. Fire her!

Why Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is still in cabinet remains the biggest mystery of Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Dawn.

She has embarrassed Ramaphosa and his government several times before, and she is capable of causing more damage.

The latest episode is an indication that Ndabeni-Abrahams has no sense of occasion, and that she has no grasp of the task on her shoulders as a senior official in government to lead by example.

How will President Cyril Ramaphosa stand on a podium and order ordinary South Africans to stay at home when one of his ministers has no regard for the national lockdown regulations?