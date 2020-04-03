Time for taxi industry to put people before profits
It read like a bad April fool’s joke. In the midst of a countrywide lockdown to stem the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that taxis would be allowed to carry a full load as long as passengers all wore masks.
He had caved in to pressure from the taxi industry, which threatened a national strike over the prescribed 50% loading capacity because they were losing profits...
