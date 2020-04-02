We want all our rights back when it’s over, Cyril

PREMIUM

In 1966, two eminent academics at the then University of Natal, professors Ronald Albino and Tony Matthews, published a paper titled The Permanence of the Temporary in the SA Law Journal.



The article was an examination of the 90-day law and 180-day detention regime which allowed the National Party, in the interests of security, to detain citizens without recourse to the courts, among other measures. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.