Virus sparks wave of innovation
My Afrikaans subject teacher had a weird way of explaining obscure sayings like “Die een se dood is die ander se brood”.
What this means, she said with only the hint of a smile, is that as long as people keep dying the funeral undertaker can make a living...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.