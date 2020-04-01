SANDF needs caution in its conduct

And then it happened — the SA National Defence Force arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend as the country’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 geared up a notch.

It was day three of the 21-day lockdown, implemented by the government to monitor communities’ adherence to lockdown regulations.

Already, by then, the infection rate had passed the 1,000 mark — about three weeks since the first positive diagnosis of the virus in SA.

In the two days before, there had been increasing calls for intervention in parts of the metro where residents queued at shopping centres, particularly in the city’s northern areas and townships, to stock up on groceries to see them through the lockdown.

Elsewhere in the country, the men and women in camo, with SAPS and metro police officials, had already started patrolling.

It did not take too long before the inevitable: videos purportedly showing soldiers forcing civilians, who allegedly failed to abide by lockdown regulations, to do squats and push-ups started circulating on social media.

Perhaps you might ask: “What is wrong with that?”