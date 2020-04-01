Power-drunk officials will stir up an already rotten brew
SA is fermenting. Locked in the still of our suddenly concentrated lives, exposed to the heat of the daily news, stewing in our fears, we are starting to sweat an entirely new kind of moonshine, threatening an entirely new kind of hangover.
The chemistry of lockdown mampoer will no doubt be explained in years to come by psychologists and economists, but right now you don’t need to be an expert to see its effects...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.