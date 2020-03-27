Flattening the SME curve

PREMIUM

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are at the heart of the SA economy — and for this reason they are firmly at the centre of the response team set up by Business Unity SA (Busa) to deal with the Covid-19 threat and its impact on the economy.



The next 100 days are crucial. The sector — already buffeted by the downturn in the economy before Covid-19 reached our shores — will be decimated unless the situation improves by midyear...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.