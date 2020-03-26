Careless words could end in tragedy

A cough and nervous neighbours — that was all it took for health authorities to storm the home of a man who had recently returned from the US.



The Mdantsane man was reported to the ward councillor by a member of the ward committee and his neighbours, and the health MEC immediately assembled a team, which included doctors, to investigate and make sure no-one left the house...

