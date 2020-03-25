South Africans have duty to honour lockdown

At about 8pm on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered what has been one of his most poignant presidential addresses yet — announcing a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The announcement comes just more than a week after officials confirmed the first positive case of the killer virus in SA.

In what seems like a lifetime since then, that number has steadily increased and will almost certainly continue to do so.

“It is clear from the development of the disease in other countries and from our own modelling that immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportions in our country,” Ramaphosa said.

And we agree.

While the president has come under fire for delaying crucial announcements, we imagine it must have been an extremely difficult decision.

Difficult, but necessary.

Earlier measures announced by Ramaphosa on March 15 seem to have had little effect.

Just this week, we wrote about the funeral of ANC branch secretary Xolani Sifali on Sunday, where about 250 people gathered at the Feather Market Centre — well in excess of the ban on gatherings of 100 or more.

Those among us who have not taken the restrictions seriously enough amid the virus’s rapid spread are the reason the country has had to resort to even more stringent measures.

For three weeks, starting at midnight on Thursday, people will have to stay at home.