From the president’s desk

Dear fellow South African,

There comes a time in the affairs of a country when, in the face of the most formidable of challenges, its very existence as a nation is put to the test.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread at a relentless pace across the globe.

As nations of the world we find ourselves in the same fight: to contain the virus, to protect the lives of our people, and to fortify our economies against the inevitable disruption to manufacturing, productivity, growth and employment.

It has been a week since we declared a National State of Disaster as an urgent response to the outbreak and put in place necessary containment measures.

These measures relate to the prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people, restrictions on people entering the country, the closure of schools, and the sale of alcohol and emergency procurement procedures in support of the fight against Covid-19.

The department of health, supported by the entire government communications machinery, has led efforts to raise awareness among the public about screening and detection, prevention, hygiene control and the importance of social distancing.

The manner in which all South Africans have taken charge of not just their own personal health but the health of those about them has been exemplary and heartening.

Everywhere we see signs of behavioural change as the nation rallies behind infection control measures.

From filling stations to taxi ranks, from spazas to restaurants, South Africans fully understand the gravity of the situation.

Hand-washing is being practised and hand sanitiser is available in stores and other retail spaces.

People are observing the rules restricting large public gatherings.

Businesses and workplaces are complying with the regulations in the best interests of their customers and employees.

Last week, representatives from all the political parties in parliament stood united on a public platform to declare their support for the national effort to combat the pandemic.

At the same time, they offered practical and workable suggestions on how we can mitigate its impact on lives and livelihoods.